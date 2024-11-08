Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Shandel Richardson

Nov 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) calls out in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) calls out in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Game time: 7 pm., ET

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won eight straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-40 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-16 in home games and 14-24 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Nikola Jovic

NUGGETS 

F Michael Porter Jr.

F Peyton Watson

C Nikola Jokic 

G Christian Braun

G Russell Westbrook 

INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Josh Richardson: Out - Foot

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Kevin Love: Out - Personal

Jaime Jaquez: Questionable - Conditioning

Keshad Jones: Out - G League

NUGGETS

Jamal Murray: Questionable - Concussion

DaRon Holmes III: Out - Achilles

PJ Hall: Out - G League

Aaron Gordon: Out - Calf

Vlatko Cancar: Out - Ankle

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on giving Haywood Highsmith more minutes than Nikola Jovic in the second half against the Phoenix Suns: “H had given us good minutes in that first half, and we were looking to do something just to change the energy of these third quarters. It had nothing to do with Niko,” Spoelstra said. “It was more about their lineup and how they can get you scrambling.”

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here