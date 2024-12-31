Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Shandel Richardson

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) talks to forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) talks to forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami


TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +2

VITALS: The Heat and Pelicans meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each
team winning on the road. Miami has currently won seven of their last eight against New Orleans. The HEAT are 26-21 all-time versus the Pelicans
during the regular season, including 17-7 in home games and 9-14 in road games. The Heat are coming off an emotional victory against the Houston Rockets, where Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson got into a scuffle near the end of the game.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Kevin Love

PELICANS

F Trey Murphy III

F Herb Jones

C Yves Missi

G Dejounte Murray

G C.J. McCollum

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Richardson: Out - Heel

Terry Rozier: Probable - Knee

Pelle Larsson: Probable - Ankle

PELICANS

Zion Williamson: Doubtful - Hamstring

Jeremiah Robinson: Questionable - Ankle

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Nikola Jovic on coming to Tyler Herro's defense Sunday after altercation with Amen Thompson: "All these guys, they're like brothers to me. One thing I learned from back home is that we've got to keep our families together and we've got to stay close. I'm not letting anyone throw my guy around. Tyler stood his ground. Unfortunately, he got thrown out."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

