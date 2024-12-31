How To Watch Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +2
VITALS: The Heat and Pelicans meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each
team winning on the road. Miami has currently won seven of their last eight against New Orleans. The HEAT are 26-21 all-time versus the Pelicans
during the regular season, including 17-7 in home games and 9-14 in road games. The Heat are coming off an emotional victory against the Houston Rockets, where Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson got into a scuffle near the end of the game.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Kevin Love
PELICANS
F Trey Murphy III
F Herb Jones
C Yves Missi
G Dejounte Murray
G C.J. McCollum
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Out - Heel
Terry Rozier: Probable - Knee
Pelle Larsson: Probable - Ankle
PELICANS
Zion Williamson: Doubtful - Hamstring
Jeremiah Robinson: Questionable - Ankle
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Nikola Jovic on coming to Tyler Herro's defense Sunday after altercation with Amen Thompson: "All these guys, they're like brothers to me. One thing I learned from back home is that we've got to keep our families together and we've got to stay close. I'm not letting anyone throw my guy around. Tyler stood his ground. Unfortunately, he got thrown out."
