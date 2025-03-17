How To Watch Miami Heat-New York Knicks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden, New York
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +7, FanDuel
VITALS: The Heat and Knicks meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, New York has won both previous
matchups and with a win, the Knicks would sweep the series for the first time in over 30 years (1992-93). Over that same span, Miami has swept the
regular season series against New York seven different times. The Heat are 66-73 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including
37-32 in home games and 29-41 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Duncan Robinson
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
KNICKS
G Miles McBride
G Josh Hart
C Karl-Anthony Towns
F Mikal Bridges
F OG Anunoby
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Alec Burks: Out - Back
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Leg
KNICKS
Jalen Brunson: Out - Ankle
Pacome Dadiet: Questionable - G League
Ariel Hukporti: Out - Knee
Kevin McCullar Jr: Out - G League
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the seven-game losing streak: “Enough has been said in the locker room. But we have a certain standard of how we expect to play and compete and we did not meet that standard (Saturday). When we meet that standard, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to win. Obviously we’re struggling to figure out how to win games.”
“
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich