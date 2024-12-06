Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Phoenix Suns, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Shandel Richardson

Nov 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dunks over Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dunks over Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami


TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: N/A

VITALS: The Heat and Suns meet for the second and final regular season matchup, marking the first team Miami will conclude their series against this season. Phoenix recorded a 115-112 home win in their first contest on Nov. 6. The Heat are 32-40 all-time versus the Suns during the
regular season, including 16-20 in home games and 16-20 in road games. : The Heat conclude their regular season series against the Suns tonight, marking the first team Miami will complete their
season series against, while the HEAT have yet to even play a single game against Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, Cleveland, Golden State, Houston, L.A. Clippers, Memphis, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Portland, San Antonio and Utah. Additionally, it marks the second-earliest in the season . Miami and Phoenix will finish their regular season series in the team’s histories, the only date earlier was on 11/17/12.


PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Haywood Highsmith

SUNS

F Bradley Beal

F Royce O'Neale

C Mason Plumlee

G Tyus Jones

G Devin Booker

INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Pelle Larsson: Questionable - ankle

Kel'el Ware: Out - G League

Jimmy Butler: Probable - knee

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

SUNS

NOT YET SUBMITTED

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on sending rookie Kel'el to the G League for a few games: “The next logical thing is to try and get him some time, get him some game minutes, and see how he can impact winning ... I'm encouraged by the work he's putting in."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

