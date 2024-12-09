Is It Time To Credit Erik Spoelstra For Miami Heat’s Lineup Adjustments?
The Miami Heat have won three in a row after a 122-113 victory Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Is it time to credit coach Erik Spoelstra for his lineup adjustments?
The Heat are now 6-2 with the following lineup: Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, and Tyler Herro.
When something is working, you must stick to the plan. Spoelstra's brilliant decision to use Herro and Robinson in the starting lineup was a testament to this.
Herro and Robinson are involved in trade talks quite often. However, this hasn’t stopped them from performing. Not trading Herro and Robinson is turning into one of the best decisions the organization has made.
Herro is cementing his mark to become an All-Star this season. Herro finished with 34 points, six rebounds, and seven assists against the Cavaliers.
Robinson added 23 points and three rebounds. The Heat are 44-11 when Robinson scores 20+ points.
Butler added 18 points, and Adebayo recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Another key adjustment is moving Terry Rozier to the bench. Rozier produces better when he comes off the bench. He added 14 points and nine rebounds.
“It’s the playmaking,” Spoelstra said. “The catch and goes, he had a couple of those where Duncan dropped it, the other one where he knocked it down that’s scrambling, and you’re trying to get him off the line. He can play make, which he’s improved on in the last two years, so he’s just putting a lot of this together and reading the defense, reading what’s being made available.”
If Herro continues this, teams will start respecting him and devising a game plan to slow him down. That’s the effect of Herro’s consistency this season.
