Is Miami Heat Star Tyler Herro’s Trade Block Return Inevitable?
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is no stranger to the trade block, meaning it's almost inevitable for his name to land there once again.
Herro is not the Heat's most enticing trade asset (as that title goes to veteran star Jimmy Butler), but his inconsistencies make him the most expendable. The front office taunts with the idea of moving him for a third superstar, including Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard and Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell.
These failed deals took place during summer, as Herro seemingly vanishes from rumors in the regular season. This pattern will likely end in the upcoming season.
The former Sixth Man of the Year is stuck in a lose-lose situation when it comes to the outcome of the Heat's season.
Team president Pat Riley should entertain the idea of adding superstar talent for a championship push, barring high seeding at the trade deadline. Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen is among possible options if he is not traded to the Golden State Warriors.
This is Butler's final year under contract, putting a tank year out of the equation. The No. 1 option proved himself worthy of this title in 2023, where Herro missed the majority of the postseason. Not only did this damage his value to the organization, but also raised curiosity in the front office. His absence during their Finals run poses the question of whether a different star resulted in the raising of the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
The front office gains even greater motivation to explore their options if the Heat crumble in the regular season. Fans could see a complete roster revamp at the deadline, with Herro and Butler seeing a change of scenery. Butler is an intriguing name for any championship contender while the market for the 24-year-old will largely depend on his health.
Fans should pay close attention to Herro's situation once February rolls around, regardless of Miami's triumph or failure.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.