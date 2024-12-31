Is Staying With Miami Heat Part Of Jimmy Butler's 2025 New Year Resolution?
Is staying on the Miami Heat part of Jimmy Butler's 2025 resolution? We just don't know and after speaking to the media Tuesday, it doesn't really sound like it's a top priority for him? He was asked about what he thinks about all the trade speculation going on and Jimmy said, `Does it matter? I honestly do not care about being traded, where I'm supposed to go, who's saying what. All of that is out of my control. He goes on to say that it's ultimately going to be Pat Riley's decision.
BUTLER SPEAKS ON TRADE SPECULATION FINALLY
Jimmy Butler is 35 years old. He's averaging 18.5 points a game and he hasn't played since Dec. 20, even so he only played seven minutes during that game. The Heat have a pretty soft schedule the next few days at home. They face the 5-28 Pelicans Wednesday, then the Pacers come to town and then the struggling Jazz finish out the home series before the Heat go to the West Coast. What type of Jimmy Butler will we see starting this year and even more, is he going to stay on the Miami Heat?
Heat star Jimmy Butler has been the subject of trade speculation for over a month now.
When asked if he wants to remain in Miami, here's what Butler said:
"It's a good question. Who knows? I don't. But right now, I'm here," Butler said after Tuesday's practice. So, I'm going to make the most of it. I am going to compete, and I am going to win. And that's all that I've got. It's a lot of talk. And it is a lot of noise, which I'm cool with. It doesn't bother me at all. I love that. I thrive in that. But it keeps all y'all wondering. It does. It keeps the world wondering, to where you've got to keep coming back and asking me about something. I like it. It's good to be talked about. Even better to be wanted, though. Remember that."
Ashley Dominguez is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. She can be reached at ashley@305sportsbabe.com. Follow her on X at @305sportsbabe or check out her show on YouTube