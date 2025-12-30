The Miami Heat have now won 3 straight games after they defeated the Denver Nuggets 147 -123. This was a close game at the half, but Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic went down with an injury and never returned after halftime. This win moves Miami out of the play-in and into the 6th seed of the Eastern conference.

Dru Smith – Grade: B+

Dru Smith was excellent off the bench for Miami against the Nuggets. He made his presence felt on both ends. His energy and ability to get in passing lanes continues to stand out. His steals consistently lead to easy offense for the team and help them get settled into a game. Smith’s 3 point shooting was on display as he knocked down 2 of his 4 attempts from behind the arc. When he is making his jump shots it helps spread the defense because they are forced to pay more attention to him. This then opens up more driving lanes for Smith and gives teammates more room to work in the paint. Smith is an excellent backup point guard for how the Heat like to play. He finished the game with 11 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assists and 2 steals.

Davion Mitchell – Grade: A-

The backup point guard played an excellent game, and the starter was no different. Davion Mitchell was everything the Heat needed. Now he did have some glaring mistakes but overall, he had a positive impact on the game for the Heat. He continues to be excellent in setting up teammates for easy buckets, dishing out 9 assists in this game. I thought his decision making on when to look to score for himself and when to pass was near perfect. He did not force any shots all night and was able to convert them at a high rate shooting 4/8 from the field and 2/4 from behind the arc. Mitchell finished the game with 10 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists and 1 block.

Norman Powell – Grade: A

Norman Powell was the scorer the Heat needed. He was smooth in his approach and able to get his points in the flow of the offense. He did have some ill-advised shot attempts but was still able to convert at a high rate shooting 9/16 from the field and was okay from three shooting 3/8 from distance. The Heat offense feels completely different when Powell is knocking down his jump shots, everything else opens up much easier. Powell is a lethal scorer and forces the whole defense to be focused on him. Despite all the attention he was still able to put up 25 points and show why he should be considered for an All-Star nod.