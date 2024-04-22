Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Thrives In First NBA Playoff Experience
But Sunday was a bit different and much more intense when he played his first NBA playoff game. In a 114-104 loss to the Boston Celtics, he had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.
"You could feel the difference from regular season games to playoffs," Jaquez said. "The intensity level, the fans, the energy, everything is just heightened. You get your feet and it just becomes basketball."
Jaquez was 8 of 16 from the field in defeat. He started in place of the injured Jimmy Butler. His production should lessen the scoring load on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. It was needed Sunday because Herro struggled from the field, finishing with just 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting.
The Heat are now searching for answers on how to get back in the series. Last year they upset the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round but that was largely because Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined most of the series. Now, the Heat are the dealing with injury issues.
The good news is they have two days off to make the proper adjustments. Game 2 is Wednesday in Boston at TD Garden.
"The beauty of this is we've got another game," Jaquez said. "We're going to watch the film and see what we can do better."
Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez had plenty of postseason experiences during his four-year stay at UCLA. "He gathered himself," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Jaquez. "We need him to be aggressive, so it's not all just Tyler and Bam."