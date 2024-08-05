Jaime Jaquez, Kevin Love's HS Coach Details Their Lives Before The NBA
The Miami Heat are filled with talent from across the globe, but a handful of players grew up in Southern California.
Forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Irvine), Kevin Love (Santa Monica), Josh Christopher (Carson), and Keshad Johnson (Oakland) each played high school and AAU basketball in the area. Jaquez and Love are two established members of the Heat's rotation while Christopher and Johnson are looking to earn their spot on the roster.
Miami Heat On SI's Anthony Pasciolla recently spoke with one of their AAU coaches, Deanthony Langston, about each of their lives before entering the NBA.
Love could contemplate retirement at 35 years old, but remains a meaningful contributor to the Heat's rotation if he decides against hanging it up. He averaged 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds on 44 percent shooting and 34.4 percent shooting from three-point range last season season.
Q: How was Love as a player prior to attending UCLA?
A: "Kevin Love, I was an assistant coach for a team called the Southern California All-Stars. I'll say one of the top five AAU programs ever, Kevin Love's team. That was my guy, all the way through his UCLA days," Langston shared. "He was a monster. We had Brandon Jennings, he was a high-light dunker and a big-time player. But with Kevin Love, he was a major rebounder, and the outlet passes he would throw, man. The way Kevn Love rebounded the ball, it was at the highest level of anybody you would ever. It was incredible."
Q: What's your favorite memory of Love?
A: "Kevin, I'll never forget we were out playing against the New Jersey Scholars and J.R. Smith," Langston said. "We had this play, Kevin set the pick, came off, and gave this alley-oop to Brandon Jennings. He dunks it, and we go up by 30 points."
Jaquez is looking to build off his rookie season after earning a spot on the NBA All-Summer League Second Team from just two appearances. He got a taste of nearly every aspect of the NBA in his rookie campaign, leaving him with countless memories.
Q: What were the similarities and differences between Jaquez on and off the court?
A: "Off the court, just a respectable kid always wanting to learn. On the court, just like he is right now. Relentless," Langston said. "A lot of people didn't recruit Jaime for whatever reason, and I thought they were nuts. He gave you whatever and played hard. Every player he went up against, he was just incredible. I just didn't understand how he wasn't recruited by every college program. The same level you see now, he was doing in high school and AAU ball."
Q: Did you agree with Jaquez's decision to play four years at UCLA?
A: "I thought it was great," Langston said. "I always told Jaime not to worry about it, you're going to be fine. I remember when Cronin first came for Alford, and he wasn't playing a lot. I said, 'Ay man, look, you're going to be fine. Just trust me.' Look back on his career. In his first few games with Cronin as a sophomore, he didn't play that much, but after those four or five games, he wouldn't come out of the game anymore."
Q: Was Jaquez an easy player to coach, and what sort of person does he respond best to?
A: "His relationship with Coach Crow [another AAU coach] , how he would just jump on Jaime, just jump," Langston said. "Pat Riley style. He would just respond with these dunks, defense, and rebounds. Very coachable kid, outstanding experience on and off the court."
Christopher is coming off a strong summer. In six games in the Las Vegas summer league, he averaged 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.8 assists. He also shot 54 percent from the field on the way to earning MVP of the title game.
Q: Is Christopher one of the most talented guards you've coached, and is his level of success thus far a surprise to you?
A: "Josh played with Jaime, really talented kid. That point right there, he and Jalen Green were the best guards I coached. He was phenomenal," Langston shared. "It's more of a surprise that he has not been a rotation guy, but sometimes it takes people time to understand where players click better. He was always a tremendous talent."
Keshad Johnson's has the potential to thrive in the Heat's system. However, it won't be handed to him because he will need to fight for a spot. In this league, you have to earn it and stay healthy. Having one good game or strong summer isn't enough.
Q: Why does Johnson have what it takes to land on the Heat's roster:
A: "It's the resilience that comes from Oakland. They have that mentality up there, he always played hard," Langston said. "One thing about Keshad [is he's] extremely athletic. You get that in a Heat-type system, and you consistently work on your jumper. He reminds me of a more athletic Udonis Haslem, he has that toughness like UD, he's athletic as heck. He's showing [now] that he can stretch the floor. He's got a future."
While Love is beginning to wrap up his NBA career, the other three who played under Langston are yet to hit their prime in the league.
