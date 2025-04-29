Jimmy Butler Appears To Direct Shot Toward Miami Heat After Victory
After the Golden State Warriors' pivotal Game 4 win on Monday, former Heat star Jimmy Butler was asked about his experience with his new teammates.
He made sure the national TV audience heard what he had to say. On the same day, the Heat were eliminated, the Warriors grabbed a 3-1 series lead against the Houston Rockets.
"It means the world. I would die for these guys," Butler said. "It's so fun. I got my joy back as some would say."
Of course, Butler kicked off the public midseason debacle earlier this year when he told media members that he wants to see himself "get his joy back from playing basketball, wherever that may be." After the Heat traded him to the Warriors, Butler then went on to say "I know that I have my joy back now" in the introductory press conference.
The Warriors, now up 3-1 as the seventh seed in their first round series against the Houston Rockets, have won at a 66-win rate when Butler, Steph Curry and Draymond Green have played together. Butler, averaging 18 points six assists, six rebounds and two steals with Golden State, put up 27 points, six assists, five rebounds and a block in the Warriors' crucial win.
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Bam Adebayo Predicts "A Lot Of Changes" For Miami Heat In Offseason
Takeaways From Miami Heat's Mortifying Season-Ending Loss To Cleveland Cavaliers
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket