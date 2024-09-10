Jimmy Butler Blockbuster Trade 'While Stock Is High' Considered Real Possibility
The Miami Heat are faced with their biggest decision of the decade this year: trading or re-signing veteran superstar Jimmy Butler.
There's positives and negatives on either side, but CBS Sports believes a world where the Heat move Butler at the trade deadline is ideal. The front office adds serious return by moving him in February, rather than the 35-year-old leaving in free agency for nothing.
"There's a world in which the Heat could pivot to fully build around Adebayo, trading Butler while his stock is still high and recouping assets," CBS' Jasmyn Wimbish wrote. "It makes far more sense to try and pair Adebayo with someone whose on a similar timeline as him right now, rather than wait to see if Butler can stay healthy enough and waste the height of Adebayo's career."
There's an ongoing debate over Adebayo's ability to take on the role of No. 1 option. While the three-time All-Star would need to step up without Butler in the lineup, the Heat's depth could ease some of the pressure.
"Butler will probably have some extra motivation this season to try and get that extension, so maybe he does show Riley enough to get that new deal," Wimbish wrote. "But if we reach February and he's already missed chunks of time, we may be firing up the trade machine for Butler."
The first half of the regular season could make or break Butler's future with the Heat.
