Jimmy Butler Eyeing Brooklyn Nets? Miami Heat Superstar 'Fond' Of Team
There's no telling where Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler will play after this season.
Butler is entering the final year of his contract where he'll look to prove himself deserving of a maximum contract while the Heat's front office is evaluating his worth. With either side potentially ready to end the tenure, other teams come into play for the 35-year-old.
The New York Post's Brian Lewis proposes the Brooklyn Nets as a destination, reporting Butler is 'fond' of the organization.
"Butler isn’t just open to Brooklyn, but fond of it," Lewis wrote. "Now, he’s not a Net and he might never get close to becoming one. But to dismiss the possibility out of hand is foolish. Butler has decided he’ll play out next season and won't extend in Miami ahead of his opt-out in 2025. He seems intent on hitting free agency, even if (when?) the Heat finally get around to giving him a concrete offer."
This move doesn't make sense for the Nets or Butler at the moment. Brooklyn's front office just kicked off a rebuild by moving on from star forward Mikal Bridges and others while the veteran star is seeking his first career championship.
Unless the appeal of the city and money overpowers the desire of winning a title, it's hard to imagine Butler in a Nets uniform.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.