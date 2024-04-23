Do The Miami Heat Have A Jimmy Butler Contract Problem?
The Miami Heat have some decisions to make this summer regarding Jimmy Butler.
Butler signed a three-year $146.4 million contract extension that kicked in prior to the 2023 season. He will make $48.8 million in 2024-25 and then has a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season.
That means Butler’s services are only guaranteed for one more season under his contract. Butler is eligible to discuss a new extension with the Heat this summer, but is it something the Heat will easily hand over?
Butler has been one of the team’s best players since joining the Heat in 2019. He has averaged 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in Miami.
Butler has also provided a spark to the Heat during the playoffs, leading the Heat to the 2020 and 2023 NBA Finals while also reaching the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. Butler has increased his scoring to 24.7 points per game in postseason action with the Heat.
There are a few issues with giving Butler a new contract, though. He has failed to play more than 64 games in a season with the Heat and has battled through his fair share of injuries. Butler has not played since the Play-In Tournament matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers after hurting his MCL and is not expected back during the Heat’s 2024 playoff run.
Butler is also not getting any younger. He will be 35 by the start of next season. A player in their mid-30s is destined for some decline in performance. He had his worst assists, rebounds, and steals averages in 2023-24 since joining the Heat. Butler’s shooting percentages and points average also decreased from his 2022-23 season.
The Heat have finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference in the past two years. Time will tell if the front office continues to believe in Jimmy Butler as a cornerstone piece for years to come.
Casey Fahrer is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at caseyfahrer716@gmail.com.
