Miami Heat Named Destination For All-Star In Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Miami Heat's championship window with star Jimmy Butler at the helm is nearing its end.
Heat team president Pat Riley rarely extends players if they're not deserving of the maximum contract, meaning it shouldn't come as a shock if this is Butler's final season in Miami. Bleacher Report suggested New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram as a potential replacement for the 35-year-old.
"Even if Butler remains with Miami beyond the summer of 2025, it's probably fair to expect the "face of the franchise" mantle to soon pass to someone else (presumably Bam Adebayo)," B/R's Andy Bailey wrote. "All of that suggests the Heat could be in the market for a new small forward."
The more ideal route for the Heat is allowing sophomore Jaime Jaquez Jr. to develop into a franchise cornerstone. If unable, exploring the idea of a blockbuster trade becomes more reasonable. Ingram is not a regular All-Star but does consistently average 20 points on efficient shooting splits.
"Now, of course, Ingram isn't on track to be the next Butler. Far from it," Bailey wrote. "And Miami could reasonably talk itself into Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyler Herro eventually replacing their current superstar. But adding Ingram could give those two a bit more runway."
Riley is not one afraid to bring in outside star talent, but it must come at the right price.
