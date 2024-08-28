Jimmy Butler, LeBron James Featured In Netflix Documentary
Netflix is producing a new sports series titled "Starting 5," which followed five players through last season.
It chronicles their activities both on and off the court.
The series focuses on how the best athletes in the world maintain their bodies and balance every day lives through an 82-game NBA season. The series, according to Netflix, will "provide an intense, behind-the-scenes look at five of the league’s best players."
The series features Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum.
The entire 10-episode series is available for streaming on Oct. 9.
Netflix has made a strong move into the sports documentary genre.
According to Netflix, "the series captures all five athletes in their battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy. James exerts himself harder than ever to stay healthy — and dominant — in his 21st season, while Edwards electrifies with his rapid rise. Butler’s relentless drive propels the Heat, Sabonis anchors the Kings with his versatile play, and Tatum leads the Celtics in their quest for a record 18th championship. Starting 5 delivers an unfiltered view of life at the pinnacle of professional basketball."
Netflix currently has other documentary series' involving NASCAR, the National Football League and International Soccer. They have also produced series' featuring the Tour de France, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and gymnast Simone Biles.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.