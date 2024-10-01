Atlanta Hawks Predicted As Dark Horse Landing Spot For Miami Heat Star
The Miami Heat's media day made one mission clear: Jimmy Butler is ready for a monster campaign.
The veteran forward preparing for a strong season does not eliminate the possibility of a mid-season trade. If the Heat struggle early on, Heat team president Pat Riley could deal Butler for a solid return before he potentially walks in free agency.
Many landing spots floated around in recent months, but the Atlanta Hawks are the most recent to join the list as a surprise destination.
"Perhaps he and the team will hash out their future together next summer," Bleacher Report's Dan Favale wrote. "Or maybe, just maybe, Miami's current window has run its course and the front office contemplates taking a bigger-picture approach. Admirers will not be hard to find if Butler hits the rumor mill."
The Hawks are at an organizational crossroads. The front office dealt guard Dejounte Murray just days after selecting Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. It made clear their intention of running with a younger core, which Trae Young still fits at 26 years old. The age-35 Heat star does not fit this timeline, meaning the Hawks would need to desire another championship push immediately.
"Miami may insist on getting Zaccharie Risacher or Jalen Johnson," Favale wrote. "Atlanta should draw a line on them. Butler just turned 35 and is approaching the end of his contract. The Heat's leverage is limited. Scooping up a handful of digestible contracts, players like Onyeka Okongwu (who can be re-flipped since Miami has Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware), Dyson Daniels and Kobe Bufkin and multiple firsts is a viable return."
Butler landing with the Hawks is highly unlikely, but not impossible, if the organizations desire opposite futures. The Heat would go much younger while the Hawks look to vault themselves among title contenders in the Eastern Conference.
