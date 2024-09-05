Inside The Heat

Jimmy Butler Receives High Grade Among Free Agent Signings Since 2019

Shandel Richardson

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) picks up a loose ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) picks up a loose ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler has yet to reach the level of LeBron James or Dwyane Wade in Miami Heat history.

While he has produced, Butler still lacks a championship with the franchise. The Heat have made two appearances in the Butler era, a window that is possibly closing.

Still, it's hard to knock the move made in 2019. It's why Bleacher Report gave the Heat an A+ rating for the Butler signing, putting it among the best in the last five years. Only Jalen Brunson (A+++) going from the Dallas Mavericks to New York Knicks was rated higher.

Bleacher Report wrote, "No, Butler hasn't secured a fourth title for this organization. And it's starting to feel like his era may be over soon. But the 34-year-old has kept Miami far more relevant than it would have otherwise been, thanks to absurd playoff production."

Fans and analyst can criticize Butler all they want. Sure, he may have talked a little too much smack. Yes, he missed a lot of games last season.

But Butler elevated his legacy with the Heat.

He was a fringe star during his days with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. He became a superstar with the Heat, especially during the run to the Finals in 2023. Butler is a mere missed 3-pointer at the buzzer from leading the Heat to three Finals in five seasons.

Season No. 6 in Miami may not bring a title but he's proved his worth.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here