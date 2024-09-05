Jimmy Butler Receives High Grade Among Free Agent Signings Since 2019
Jimmy Butler has yet to reach the level of LeBron James or Dwyane Wade in Miami Heat history.
While he has produced, Butler still lacks a championship with the franchise. The Heat have made two appearances in the Butler era, a window that is possibly closing.
Still, it's hard to knock the move made in 2019. It's why Bleacher Report gave the Heat an A+ rating for the Butler signing, putting it among the best in the last five years. Only Jalen Brunson (A+++) going from the Dallas Mavericks to New York Knicks was rated higher.
Bleacher Report wrote, "No, Butler hasn't secured a fourth title for this organization. And it's starting to feel like his era may be over soon. But the 34-year-old has kept Miami far more relevant than it would have otherwise been, thanks to absurd playoff production."
Fans and analyst can criticize Butler all they want. Sure, he may have talked a little too much smack. Yes, he missed a lot of games last season.
But Butler elevated his legacy with the Heat.
He was a fringe star during his days with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. He became a superstar with the Heat, especially during the run to the Finals in 2023. Butler is a mere missed 3-pointer at the buzzer from leading the Heat to three Finals in five seasons.
Season No. 6 in Miami may not bring a title but he's proved his worth.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
