Jimmy Butler's Status Updated For Miami Heat Vs. Detroit Pistons Tuesday
The Miami Heat are without Jimmy Butler for a second straight game.
According to the injury report, Butler is out for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Haywood Highsmith is expected to again replace him in the starting lineup.
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Out - ankle
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
PISTONS
Ausar Thompson: Out - illness
Jalen Duren: Questionable - ankle
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7 pm., ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -3
VITALS:
The Heat and Pistons meet for the second of three matchups this regular season, and their first NBA Cup Game. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-98, win against Detroit on 10/28 and has now won seven-straight vs. the Pistons, including nine of the last 10 overall. The Heat are 72-57 all-time versus Detroit during the regular season, including 40-24 in home games and 32-33 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Kevin Love
PISTONS
F Tim Hardaway Jr
F Tobias Harris
C Isaiah Stewart
G Jaden Ivey
G Cade Cunningham
QUOTABLE
Heat third-year forward Nikola Jovic on his progression after Sunday's winning basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves: “As the youngest guy, I have to be the guy who’s going to bring that attention. I just had to show that I can do it and help this team win. You got to stay locked in the whole season; even though we started out bad, I still feel we got a good chance to be at the top.”
