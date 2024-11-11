Inside The Heat

Jimmy Butler's Status Updated For Miami Heat Vs. Detroit Pistons Tuesday

Shandel Richardson

Nov 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a layup against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat are without Jimmy Butler for a second straight game.

According to the injury report, Butler is out for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Haywood Highsmith is expected to again replace him in the starting lineup.


INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Jimmy Butler: Out - ankle

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

PISTONS

Ausar Thompson: Out - illness

Jalen Duren: Questionable - ankle

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7 pm., ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -3

VITALS
The Heat and Pistons meet for the second of three matchups this regular season, and their first NBA Cup Game. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-98, win against Detroit on 10/28 and has now won seven-straight vs. the Pistons, including nine of the last 10 overall. The Heat are 72-57 all-time versus Detroit during the regular season, including 40-24 in home games and 32-33 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Haywood Highsmith

F Kevin Love

PISTONS  

F Tim Hardaway Jr

F Tobias Harris

C Isaiah Stewart

G Jaden Ivey

G Cade Cunningham

QUOTABLE

Heat third-year forward Nikola Jovic on his progression after Sunday's winning basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves: “As the youngest guy, I have to be the guy who’s going to bring that attention. I just had to show that I can do it and help this team win. You got to stay locked in the whole season; even though we started out bad, I still feel we got a good chance to be at the top.” 

Published
