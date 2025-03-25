Jimmy Butler Says Tension Still Exists With Pat Riley Ahead Of Return To Miami
Jimmy Butler's highly anticipated return to Miami comes with a lot of questions.
Butler's tenure in Miami ended on a rather sour note after his highly publicized trade request. He was traded to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline. Tonight marks his first game back at Kaseya Center since Jan. 21 while he was a member of the Miami Heat. After comments stating he no longer enjoyed playing for Miami, Butler was indefinitely suspended prior to being traded.
On TNT's pregame show, host Taylor Rooks shared her pre-game conversation with Butler.
"I have nothing to say to Pat [Riley]. And Pat better have nothing to say to me," Butler told Rooks.
Last summer, Heat president Pat Riley denied a contract extension for Butler, leading to a falling out between the two. Butler's age made it difficult for Riley and the Heat to commit to more seasons. Butler has a player option this summer but all signs pointed to him declining that option and entering free agency if not moved prior to the deadline.
Before Butler was traded, Riley reportedly pleaded with Butler to stay and hopefully change his perspective. However, when that alleged meeting concluded, Butler was more confident than ever that he needed a change of scenery.
Butler joined the Heat in 2019 through a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Throughout his tenure, Butler made two All-Star appearances, one All-NBA Second Team and two All-NBA Third Team appearances. Even though his final season ended on a sour note, he should be remembered as one of the Heat's all-time greats.
WADE SUPPORTS WNBA
Dwyane Wade is still connected to the game of basketball even after retirement.
The three-time champion with the Miami Heat is vocal about the happenings in the NBA. He even purchased a minority ownership stake in the Utah Jazz franchise in 2021.
A recent business endeavor of Wade's has been as a member of the ownership of the WNBA's Chicago Sky. In July 2023, he joined the Sky as a minority stakeholder. As the WNBA is headed toward a new CBA agreement, Wade shared his support for the league's players on his podcast.
"And when you see this and you see the development and opportunity to be here, you know why the pressure is on the WNBA,” Wade said. “Not for anything more. So than ‘you have to treat me like this. You have to treat me like this. I ain’t going backwards’.
Angel Reese, the leading scorer of the Chicago Sky also voiced her excitement for the new CBA agreement as rival women's basketball league Unrivaled made significant strides this season in TV viewership.
"And so when you talk about CBA coming up, these are things now that they’ve seen the other side that they get to go in and they get to put their feet down and be like, hey, we not rolling,” Wade later added. “They deserve it.”
As negotiating for the new CBA agreement is set to begin soon, Wade's comments could help spark a new era of WNBA basketball. In the NBA, players hold more power than ever. The WNBA could be a league similar where players have more power as well.
HEAT PREDICTED TO MAKE PLAY-IN
The Miami Heat's chances at making the playoffs are dwindling each day.
The Heat are in the midst of a 10-game losing streak, the longest under coach Erik Spolestra. The losses have been attributed by many to their fourth quarter woes.
The Eastern Conference is weaker this season than in recent years. Even amidst this losing streak, the No. 10 Heat still hold a five-game lead over the No. 11 Toronto Raptors in the standings. The Heat are also one game back behind the No. 9 Chicago Bulls.
Bleacher Report released an article predicting the Heat as a team to make the Play-In Tournament. However, the team is still not impressing.
"The Heat also own the league's second-worst crunch-time net rating, trailing only the tank-tastic Utah Jazz," the article wrote. "And for good measure, among 50-plus players with at least 10 clutch appearances and a usage rate of 30 or higher, Tyler Herro ranks second-last in true shooting percentage."
The Heat's draft pick situation should also motivate the team to get past the Play-In and into the actual playoffs.
"Next year's Miami Heat pick will head to the Oklahoma City Thunder with zero protection if the former finishes inside this year's lottery. That then has a trickle-down effect on their first-round obligation to the Charlotte Hornets from the Terry Rozier trade. Ergo, the Heat have every incentive to get out of the play-in and make the actual playoffs."
The Heat still have 12 games left this season. Given the East's weak landscape, it would take an even more disastrous finish to the season for the team to miss out on the Play-In Tournament.
