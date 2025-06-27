Miami Heat Make Shocking Signing Of Undrafted 7-Foot Bruiser
After several seasons of the Miami Heat being among the smallest teams in the league, they continue their complete transition into a more modern team with size by signing undrafted 7-foot center Vladislav Goldin to a two-way contract.
In his last season at Michigan, Goldin averaged an impressive 16.6 points, seven rebounds, and 1.4 blocks on 60.7 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. He was the only player in the Big Ten to finish the season with at least 600 points on 60 percent shooting.
The Heat truly cashed in on a high upside and a potentially dominant center to back up Kel’el Ware following his impressive rookie season. When examining the rest of the roster, a backup center was a definite position of need for the Heat, as Bam Adebayo has moved into his preferred power forward position. The next player with positional size is Nikola Jovic, and he is at his best on the perimeter as one of the Heat’s primary playmakers and shooters.
Despite being very athletic for his size, one area Goldin will need to improve is his ability to defend within space. He is a solid shot blocker in an established defense or as a help defender rotating over, but on the perimeter through switches on ball screens will be something the Heat’s developmental program will help with. Regardless, they may have picked up another undrafted gem.
