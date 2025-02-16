Kevin Love Hilariously Trolls Mac McClung After Dunk Contest Victory
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love is becoming pretty good at trolling on social media.
On Saturday night, Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung became the latest victim. Love dropped a subtle shot after McClung won the dunk contest for a third time.
Love let his followers know McClung, who is white, did it during Black History Month.
Love is known for his hilarious social media posts, ranging from Pat Riley to Jimmy Butler to Tyler Herro. After teammate Tyler Herro was chosen for his first NBA All-Star game, Love posted "#CAWB."
It stands for Cold Ass White Boy, which is how the Heat refer to Herro.
HERRO WINS 3-POINT CONTEST
Despite the Heat's start to the season highlighted by plenty of drama due to Jimmy Butler’s eventual exit, Herro has been one of the team's main bright spots.
Herro has had a career year in nearly every aspect of his game. He has statistically improved in multiple categories, which has led to his first All-Star appearance.
Another event he was selected to participate in was the Three-Point contest. Although he’s struggled from the perimeter for several consecutive games, those struggles didn’t prevent him from winning the competition.
Herro scored 19 in the event's first round and trailed Buddy Hield’s 31 and Darius Garland’s 24. Damian Lillard, who has won the contest two straight times, came up two points short of eliminating Herro as he moved to the contest's final round.
In the last round, Herro finished with a very respectable 24 points. Hield and Garland couldn’t continue their hot shooting from the previous round, as they both came up short with 23 and 17 points.
Herro became the fifth Heat player to win the Three-Point contest. The others who won were Glen Rice in 1995, Jason Kapono in 2007, Daequan Cook in 2009, and James Jones in 2011.
The next event for Herro to participate in is the All-Star game representing the Eastern Conference.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
