Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Sportsnet (Toronto)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), Sportsnet AM 590 The Fan (Toronto)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (15-14) and Toronto Raptors (17-13) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. They recently played last week in a game that was added to the schedule due to the NBA Cup Tournament with Toronto recording a, 106-96, win. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, and has currently won five of the last seven overall against the Raptors. The Heat are 65-44 all time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 39-18 in home games and 26-26 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

RAPTORS

G Immanuel Quickley

G Ochai Agbaji

C Sandro Mamukelashvili

F Brandon Ingram

F Scottie Barnes

Spread: Heat -5.5 (-110), Raptors +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +172, Raptors -207

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -110, under -110)

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Nikola Jovic: Out - Elbow

Pelle Larsson: Out - Hip

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

RAPTORS

Jakob Poeltl: Out -Back

RJ Barrett: Out - Knee

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to New York Knicks: "What they have is a will to win. That's what we are developing and we are going to there, but collective will to win, because we played the game well in certain stretches, but there has to be a competition level, where it's a competitive will to win and overcome those things."

