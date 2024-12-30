Inside The Heat

Kevin Love Hilariously Wishes LeBron James A Happy 40th Birthday

Shandel Richardson

Dec 29, 2012; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) reacts after being called for a foul during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Bucks won 104-85. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love was among those around the NBA to join in on celebrating LeBron James' 40th birthday.

Love participated in a video tribute compiled by ESPN. He used it as opportunity pay tribute and poke fun at one of the legends of the game.


"LeBron, Happy 40th birthday," Love said. "What we say on the group chat, you are annoying and full of yourself and never passed. But we love you anyways. We accept you for who you are."

Love and James teamed in 2016 to win a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was their only championship in four straight trips to the Finals from 2015-18. They lost three times to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

"On a real note, love you, appreciate you," Love said. "A lot of great moments together, including 2016. A lot of people have watched you since you were a youngster, when I was a youngster as well. Happy to know you, happy to know your family. Happy 40th birthday, enjoy it."

James is one of the top players in Heat history. After seven seasons in Cleveland, he made history by joining Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami in 2010. He led the Heat four trips to the Finals, including consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013. The Heat are expected to eventually retire his No. 6 jersey.

