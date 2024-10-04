Kobe Bryant Once Tried To Recruit Dwyane Wade To Join Lakers
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant were almost teammates according to a recent report.
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne wrote an article stating Bryant tried to recruit Wade to join the Los Angeles Lakers in his later years. Here's what the report said:
Still, Bryant had tried to cajole the Lakers into fielding better teams around him in his final few seasons in L.A., recruiting free agent forward LaMarcus Aldridge, Miami Heatstar Dwyane Wade, and encouraging a trade for Sacramento Kings star DeMarcus Cousins, sources said."
The move, obviously, never materialized. Wade left the Heat to join the Chicago Bulls and later the Cleveland Cavaliers.
HERRO AND ROZIER WORKING ON BEING ON SAME PAGE
After missing 40 games due to injury and being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics last season, Tyler Herro is focused on learning from the experience.
Last week he addressed playing the Celtics as the No. 1 option because Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier were injured. The two hope to build chemistry.
“I took a lot away from last year overall and obviously last playoffs," Herro said. "I don’t want to say number one option, but kinda being that first scoring option in that series. I definitely was guarded like that from Jrue to Derrick White to Jaylen Brown, just rotating different guys on me and seeing multiple bodies at once.”
