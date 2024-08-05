Last Chance U Star Hurls 'Gay' Comment Toward Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade wears nail polish, dating to his days as an active player.
The personal choice is not taken well by the public, as his social media comments are often filled with derogatory remarks. The painted nail situation took a turn for the worst on Sunday, following a comment from Wade congratulating Olympian Noah Lyles on his gold medal.
Wade used Lyles' nail polish as a means to celebrate him, posting, "And he got his nails painted [laughing emoji]. Say something [ear emoji]."
Coach Jason Brown, formerly of Netflix's Last Chance U show, used this post to hurl a homophobic comment toward the retired Heat guard. He posted on X, writing, "Gay like you." The post is up to 7.4 million views, but just 33,000 likes as of Monday evening.
Brown didn't stop there, responding to fans in the comments. One user wrote, "You wouldn’t say that to him tho coach.. let’s be real." To which the Netflix coach responded, "Got me [expletive] up what I say here is what I say in person homie gtfoh ask somebody."
Viewers watched Brown's stint at Independence Community College, a rural school in Kansas, on season 3 of the show. He was forced to resign from his position in 2018, largely due to a comment made toward a freshman player from Germany.
It's unlikely for Wade to shed more light on the harsh remark with a reply, as the Heat legend will continue living as he pleases.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
