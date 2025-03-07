Inside The Heat

Latest Injury Status For Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Shandel Richardson

Mar 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket past New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Herro did not play earlier this week against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is dealing with a cold.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +6, Covers.com

VITALS: The Heat and Timberwolves meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 95-94 win in Minnesota on 11/10 and with a victory would sweep the series for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The HEAT are 36-33 all-time versus
the T-Wolves during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 17-19 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Davion Mitchell

C Kevin Love

F Bam Adebayo

F Alec Burks

TIMBERWOLVES

F Jaden McDaniels

F Julius Randle

C Naz Reid

G Anthony Edwards

G Donte Divincenzo

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Questionable - Cold

Alec Burks: Questionable - Back

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - ankle

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Jaime Jaquez: Questionable - ankle

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League

Kel'el Ware: Out - Knee

TIMBERWOLVES

Rudy Gobert: Questionable - Back

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on his recent play: “I mean, my teammates are giving me the ball and just playing our game. At the beginning of the season everybody was questioning my shots or whatever, what I needed to do differently,” Adebayo said, with the Heat turning their attention to Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the start of a five-game homestand. “Nothing changed. I’m still taking the same shots, still being aggressive. The ball’s going in."





