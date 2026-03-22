No one is feeling the sting of disappointment more than coach Erik Spoelstra. He must be wondering how the team’s best spurt of the season — seven wins in a row that put them nine games over .500 — disintegrated.

It’s tough for the Miami Heat to look ahead now as they are in free fall. It doesn’t get easier because seven of their remaining 11 outings are against quality competition: the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers twice, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors twice and the Atlanta Hawks.

Keep in mind that the fifth and 10th seeds are separated by three games, and they are only one out of the coveted sixth seed and back in Play-In Tournament territory, at risk of making their fourth consecutive appearance.

This is not the spot Spoelstra and the troops wanted to be in. The Hawks are the East’s sixth seed, and the Heat has a 2-1 series lead over them. Fortunately for the Heat, they won the season series with the Charlotte Hornets, and are still tied with the Philadelphia 76ers. They lost twice to the Raptors as well, and each of those teams could leave Miami in the dust if they fail in this critical time.

But what does this stretch matter anyway? While some may dislike the Play-In Tournament because it rewards mediocrity by giving up to the 10th seed a chance to get into the postseason, I’ve changed my opinion on it: it helps expose who is a waste of time early.

Low seeds don’t win so this idea that they will get in by the skin of their teeth to go on some Cinderella run is preposterous.

The real loser here is Spoelstra because good years are wasted as he schemes all he can for the sixth seed. Management allegedly lusts for championships similarly to how King Agamemnon wanted to sack Ilium, and every year, they expect him to do more with less. It’s some of the most arrogant business I’ve ever seen, sort of like how Agamemnon pretended for a time the Greeks could succeed without Achilles. (They later did after he died but that’s why they needed the Trojan horse.)

The Heat in some ways are living on past reputation, and if one takes away the Jimmy Butler years, they have nothing to show for the post Big Three era. Although, they will always have Dwyane Wade v. Purple Shirt Guy.

This four-game losing streak highlighted a lot of what the team is: not good enough.

Norman Powell and Tyler Herro can’t be used together, and it disappoints whichever comes off the bench. Additionally, someone important is always absent (which should put a spotlight on the medical staff), and Spoelstra has never trusted Kel’el Ware, yanking him after five minutes in Saturday’s one-point loss in Houston. Is Bam Adebayo, who has been excellent since mid-January, going to have to be perfect?

This squad, barring some all-time banana peel accident, like Giannis Antetokounmpo busting his tailbone in Game 1 against the Heat in 2023, is heading face-first into the same early exit as the last two years. Hamlet said, “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark,” but it is too in Miami.