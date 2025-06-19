Inside The Heat

League Insider Pegs Miami Heat As "Most Likely Outcome" For Kevin Durant

Shandel Richardson

Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) calls out a play against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The last week has been about highs and lows for Miami Heat fans regarding the Kevin Durant free agency situation.

There are reports of the Heat being in the mix. There are others with them being on the outside. On Thursday, NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line provided reason for optimism based on how the Jimmy Butler trade played out around the trade deadline. The Golden State Warriors came out of nowhere to land Butler from the Heat.

That's how Fischer now feels about the Heat rising to the top of the Durant mountain.

"I got my eye on the Heat right now," Fischer said in an appearance on the Bleacher Report podcast. "That not's with direct source to say the Heat are the leading contenders. I just think when all is said and done, when you look at this whole landscape. If you're trying to triangulate, Golden State didn't seem to be Jimmy Butler's home at first."

The Heat are among a handful of teams who are reportedly frontrunners. The others are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. Still, Fischer thinks the Heat are the best fit.

"I think at the end of the day, right now, that's my best educated guess as to what the outcome is going to be for Kevin Durant," Fischer said. "I think Miami still has pieces and the willingness and are a team that KD would want to go that could ultimately rule out and win this landscape and this sweepstakes for Kevin Durant."

Shandel Richardson
