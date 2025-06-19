ESPN Insider Says Miami Heat Still Strongly In Play For Kevin Durant
Miami Heat fans are no stranger to being major players in the free agency market. This summer is no different. The Heat are among the teams vying for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. Even though Durant turns 37 at the start of next season, the Heat feel he's worth it.
ESPN's Shams Charania gave an update of the situation Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show. The Heat are reportedly among the finalists along with the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
"The longer this drags out, the more we're going to talk about it," Charania said. "Kevin is one of the best players in the league still today. He's going to go down as one of the 10 players of all time What he's doing at this stage is remarkable."
Charania said he believes the Suns want to get a deal done before next Thursday's NBA draft. It could include three or four teams.
"I had one team tell me today, it's kind of a game of chicken at this point," Charania said. "From the Rockets to the Heat to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's literally one or two pieces away, either which way, that can get a deal done. At the end of the day, one of these teams has to meet the threshold."