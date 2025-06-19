Inside The Heat

ESPN Insider Says Miami Heat Still Strongly In Play For Kevin Durant

Shandel Richardson

Mar 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat fans are no stranger to being major players in the free agency market. This summer is no different. The Heat are among the teams vying for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. Even though Durant turns 37 at the start of next season, the Heat feel he's worth it.

ESPN's Shams Charania gave an update of the situation Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show. The Heat are reportedly among the finalists along with the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

"The longer this drags out, the more we're going to talk about it," Charania said. "Kevin is one of the best players in the league still today. He's going to go down as one of the 10 players of all time What he's doing at this stage is remarkable."

Charania said he believes the Suns want to get a deal done before next Thursday's NBA draft. It could include three or four teams.

"I had one team tell me today, it's kind of a game of chicken at this point," Charania said. "From the Rockets to the Heat to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's literally one or two pieces away, either which way, that can get a deal done. At the end of the day, one of these teams has to meet the threshold."

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

NBA Draft: Miami Heat Hope To Avoid Franchise-Crippling Pick From 2015

Miami Heat Select 'Dynamic Perimeter Shooter' In Latest NBA Mock Draft

Miami Heat Predicted To Re-Sign Fan Favorite Guard In Free Agency

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here