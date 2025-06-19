NBA Insider Reveals Miami Heat's Biggest Competition For Kevin Durant
The Kevin Durant trade saga is far from over because several NBA teams are piecing together trade packages. Durant’s preferred landing spots include the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets. However, according to The Athletic's NBA writer Sam Amick, none of those teams have yet to put forth any offers compelling enough for the Phoenix Suns to pull the trigger.
“They clearly don’t like what their hearing from San Antonio, Houston, and Miami,” Amick said on the Run It Back podcast. “And I keep making the distinction, those three teams are not created equal on the list. You know Kevin has made it clear in different conversations that at times in any way that he he was focused on the Spurs, they’re not showing a ton of incentive to get a deal done. It’s one of those things where if you wanna give him to us on our terms where we really don’t give up a lot, then that would be great."
While Durant’s name continues to swirl through the rumor poll, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is not actively pushing for his NBA idol to join forces. However, Phoenix remains highly cautious about any deal, keeping a close eye on long-terms assets from Minnesota.
“Phase 2 to me of these talks is that the Suns clearly like what they could possibly get out of Minnesota, but the Wolves are not gonna play that game at all unless they are confident that Kevin wants to come,” Amick said. “You can tell that Phoenix is almost trying to nudge him in that direction and compel him to add a fourth team to his list.”