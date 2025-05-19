Miami Heat LeBron James Antagonist Already Ruffling Feathers In Big 3 Hoops
Former NBA veteran Lance Stephenson made a name for himself as a pest to the league's best players, including his infamous interactions with Miami Heat legend LeBron James.
Stephenson is bringing this to another basketball league as the Big 3's No. 1 overall pick. He will play for the Miami 305 team, much to the dismay of former Heat forward Michael Beasley.
"Michael Beasley — of the expansion Miami 305 team — is upset the franchise drafted Lance Stephenson with the No. 1 overall pick and is contemplating requesting a trade," NBA insider Chris Haynes reported.
The Miami Heat selected Beasley with the second overall pick in 2008 after a dominant season at Kansas State. Beasley spent four total seasons in Miami but mostly traveled across the league with teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks.
Meanwhile, Stephenson spent most of his career with the Indiana Pacers, making a few stops with the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies.
While Beasley hasn't said why he's frustrated with the selection, fans can imagine it's likely because of their growing feud, including their latest heated disputes on The Next Chapter last Friday.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.