Dwyane Wade Shares Motivational Words For Jayson Tatum’s Return
Despite having one of his best seasons of his career, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has a long recovery process as he returns from a ruptured achilles tendon injury.
On the WY Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade explains how Tatum can return to stardom despite his substantial obstacle, as long as he remains mentally tough.
“Yeah, man, it’s the mental part of it,” Wade said. “ Obviously, physically. This is the generation we’re in, and all of the technology, he’s going to have the best physical therapy, training, and doctors to provide him with the opportunity physically to get back and play the game of basketball at the level he’s used to.”
“We’ve watched it with Kobe, who was one of the first ones that had that achilles injury later in his career,” Wade continued. “I think Kobe was about 35 or 36 and had that injury, but still came back and was still hooping. We’re watching guys come back, and he’s young because Tatum is like 26. Obviously, physically, he’s going to come back. But it’s the mental part of this journey.”
Wade later explained how several of his injuries and returns were more mentally draining than physically. Tatum has a great support group around him, allowing the recovery process to go through smoothly. He finished the year averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists on 45.2 percent shooting and 34.3 percent from three-point range.
