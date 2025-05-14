Udonis Haslem Claims Luka Doncic Should Quit If Not “Motivated”
The unfortunate reality of professional sports makes everyone accept that some players may have plenty of talent, but not nearly enough of a work ethic or commitment to improvement.
When an NBA player isn’t a good defensive player because of their athletic ability but continues to work hard, they’re praised for their effort. This is not the case with Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic, who has faced criticism about his conditioning and inability to reach his maximum potential. On ESPN’s Get Up, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem sends a bold message to the Lakers after a job posting for a strength and conditioning coach became open. One of the requirements for the position included motivating players.
“If I got to motivate you to work hard and be accountable, get your (expletive) out of here,” Haslem said. “Get him out of here. I have never in my 20 years ever seen anything like this. And I have seen everything but the wind. I’m old as (expletive). I have never seen that before.”
Doncic first faced criticism for his poor defensive performance in the 2024 NBA Finals, as the Dallas Mavericks were eliminated in five games. This led to one of the most shocking trades in sports history when he was traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis. His defensive struggles continued as the Minnesota Timberwolves emphasized attacking Doncic as much as possible, leading to an early first-round exit in five games.
