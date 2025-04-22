LeBron James Found Positive In Miami Heat's 2011 Finals Failure
Throughout a historic career, it’s difficult to find any shortcomings in LeBron James’s career more infamous than the 2011 NBA Finals disappointment with the Miami Heat.
On the Mind The Game podcast, James and Steve Nash discussed how impactful that failure was for all the success of his career afterwards.
“It was my second year in Miami,” James said. “You know, losing that year before gave me enough experience to know how to handle adversity even more. You know, how to go to Boston for a game six down 3-2, and everybody is saying this is over. How to come back in 2016 after losing in 2015, and how to handle adversity being down 3-1. Because of the things I learned over the course of the past, and having those moments with my teammates to be like, we’re fine. And they believe that no matter how large the obstacle is for us to overcome.”
James went from several disappointing fourth-quarter performances in the 2011 finals to becoming one of the best fourth-quarter players for the next 14 years. He led the Heat to two championships and four appearances in the finals.
TWO-TIME NBA CHAMPION EXPECTS CHALLENGING CLEVELAND CAVALIERS-MIAMI HEAT SERIES
Despite finishing as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers have to take this first-round matchup seriously to avoid being another upset at the hands of the Miami Heat.
On NBA TV, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas explained why he believes this series can go the distance, despite being a first seed against an eighth seed.
“Cleveland is definitely the favorite,” Thomas said. “However, Miami has won two road games, and they’re playing good basketball right now. So, I think this goes six or seven games. I don’t think this will be a lay down for Cleveland. I think Miami is going to give them all that they want.”
The Heat have pulled off these surprise upsets before, notably as a Play-In team in 2023, when they defeated the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, those upsets came with Jimmy Butler as the leader of the Heat.
With Butler playing for the Golden State Warriors, the Heat will require more strong performances from Tyler Herro as the primary scoring option to have a chance of another upset. During the two Play-In games, he averaged 34 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 57 percent shooting and 47 percent from three-point range.
SHAQUILLE O’NEAL DROPS STRONG ENDORSEMENT FOR MIAMI HEAT’S KEL’EL WARE
The Miami Heat’s consistent ability to find talent in later draft picks continues to prove true, as they found another gem in Kel’el Ware.
For NBA on TNT’s halftime report, Shaquille O’Neal praised Ware for his perfect start to the game, leading to a nine-point Heat advantage.
“I said that Miami’s size would be a problem for the Hawks,” O’Neal said. “But, I thought the Hawks being at home would negate that. Trae is not playing well, and the others aren’t playing well. But listen, this guy right here, Ware, I don’t know why he wasn’t playing a lot more earlier in the season. He does everything Miami would want you to do. Offensive rebounds, physically demand the ball, and high percentage shots.”
In the Heat’s 123-114 overtime victory over the Hawks, Ware finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, and one block on 100 percent shooting. His seven-foot frame allowed him to excel easily in each possession where he received the ball in the paint.
Despite not missing a shot, Erik Spoelstra decided to limit his minutes in the second half in favor of smaller rotations with Bam Adebayo as the primary big man. This allowed the Heat to switch on the perimeter more often. Ware still has room to grow defensively before Spoelstra plays him in heavier minutes, but he has shown plenty of promise in reaching these expectations.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI.