LeBron James' Last Single-Digit Scoring Game Occurred With Miami Heat
Fans thought NBA superstar LeBron James was nearly in jeopardy of one of the longest streaks in league history coming to an end Wednesday night.
After having three points through three quarters, James had 10 against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth to extend a record milestone. He has now scored in double-digits in 1,244 regular season games. The last time it happened was when had eight points versus the Dallas Mavericks Jan. 5, 2007.
While the regular season streak dates 18 years, James last scored in single-digits when he was a member of the Miami Heat. He had seven points in a loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference finals.
That was when the Heat-Pacers rivalry was at its height. They met three straight years in the postseason. The Heat won in the conference semifinals in 2012 before needing seven games the following year in the finals.
In 2014, many felt it was the Pacers' time. They secured homecourt advantage for the first time in the series. But it was too much James.
After his poor game, James bounced back with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in Game 6 to clinch the series. That marked the final playoff series win for the Heat during the James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh era.
They lost to the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals. A month later, James announced he was returning to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers.
