Inside The Heat

LeBron James' Last Single-Digit Scoring Game Occurred With Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

May 20, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) drives towards the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (24) during the second half of game two of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 87 to 83. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
May 20, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) drives towards the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (24) during the second half of game two of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 87 to 83. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fans thought NBA superstar LeBron James was nearly in jeopardy of one of the longest streaks in league history coming to an end Wednesday night.

After having three points through three quarters, James had 10 against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth to extend a record milestone. He has now scored in double-digits in 1,244 regular season games. The last time it happened was when had eight points versus the Dallas Mavericks Jan. 5, 2007.

While the regular season streak dates 18 years, James last scored in single-digits when he was a member of the Miami Heat. He had seven points in a loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference finals.

That was when the Heat-Pacers rivalry was at its height. They met three straight years in the postseason. The Heat won in the conference semifinals in 2012 before needing seven games the following year in the finals.

In 2014, many felt it was the Pacers' time. They secured homecourt advantage for the first time in the series. But it was too much James.

After his poor game, James bounced back with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in Game 6 to clinch the series. That marked the final playoff series win for the Heat during the James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh era.

They lost to the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals. A month later, James announced he was returning to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here