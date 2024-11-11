Live Updates: Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves
Live Updates:
Second Quarter:
Bam Adebayo with his third block in the first half. Herro scores on a layup from Adebayo, 1:53 to play in the half. Herro with the pull up from 15 feet. Miami lead up to five. Julius Randle cuts it to 3. Herro with a 3-pointer. Gobert with his ninth rebound of the half leads to a triple. Heat lead cut to one at the half.
Miami 52, Minnesota 51, End of First Half.
Heat lead cut to four. Minnesota on 11-2 run. Bam Adebayo with a big dunk increases the Heat lead to three. Anthony Edwards with the dunk, to bring the lead back down to one with 3:03 to play in the half.
Miami 43, Minnesota 42
Nikola Jovic misses the jump hook, foul on Pelle Larsson. Robinson hits another triple. Heat up by 12. Rudy Gobert with a put back dunk. Ware with a long corner two. Edwards hits his third 3-pointer. Miami up by nine with 5:27 to play in the half. Time out on the floor.
Miami 41, Minnesota 32
Duncan Robinson with this 18th triple of the season off an assist from Bam Adebayo. Alexander Walker then gets a 3 for the T-Wolves. Robinson then scores off of a hook off the glass. Nikola Jovic with his second triple off the bench. Time out called.
Miami 35, Minnesota 23
First Quarter:
Nikola Jovic with a 3-pointer, gives Miami an eight-point lead. Jamie Jaquez, Jr. with a layup. Heat lead is at seven with 1:25 to play in the quarter. Heat shooting 50 percent, while Minnesota is shooting 28 percent.
Miami 27, Minnesota 20, End of the First Quarter
Kel'el Ware with the alley-oop from Tyler Herro was impressive. Tyler Herro with the triple. Miami retakes the lead at 18-15 with 3:49 to play. Josh Richardson hits two free throws.
Miami 20, Minnesota 15
Kevin Love with a triple to tie the game at 9. Jayden McDaniels scores one from the free throw line to give the Timberwolves a lead. Haywood Highsmith with the layup from Tyler Herro. Herro from Love highlights a 9-1 Heat run.
Miami 13, Minnesota 10
Anthony Edwards with a game-opening triple. Terry Rosier drives through the lane to score the first bucket for the Miami Heat. After two free throws by Minnesota, Rozier scores again on a layup. 9:27.
Minnesota 5, Miami 4
NOTE: Haywood Highsmith starts for Jimmy Butler. Kevin Love starts for Nikola Jovic.
