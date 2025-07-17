Longtime Miami Heat Target Makes His Free Agent Decision
Once again, the Miami Heat find themselves losing out on Damian Lillard. After being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard decided he will be signing with the team he spent 11 of his 13 NBA seasons with, the Portland Trail Blazers.
At about $14 million per season, the Heat did technically have a pathway towards matching that amount with their non-taxpayer mid-level exception available to them, as well as the open roster spot generated from the Norman Powell trade. However, with the Heat slightly over the luxury tax threshold already, signing Lillard to that amount would have put them over the first apron and just below the second.
It is not known yet how much the Heat did or didn't offer Lillard, but they were reportedly interested in pursuing the star guard they missed out in the summer of 2023.
Lillard, 35, averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 58 games for the Bucks last season before missing the final 14 games due to blood clotting issues. He eventually returned in Game 2 of their first round Playoff series, but tore his achilles tendon in Game 4.
The Bucks, feeling the pressure of potentially losing their franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo after a five-game first round series, lacked the necessary assets to make upgrades. What they chose to do instead was waive and stretch Damian Lillard's contract in order to free up the cap space to sign Myles Turner.