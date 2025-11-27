How the healthy Miami Heat beat the Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks to get sixth straight win

The Miami Heat played their first fully healthy game of the season and came out on the other side with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, who were still missing Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat's record now stands at 13-6.

Here's what led to the Heat nabbing their sixth consecutive win.

Ol' Reliable: Although the Heat's increased pace, drive-and-kick, off-the-catch play-style shift has helped them create more shots at the rim, their in-between game has quietly been a big part of their shot profile.

The Heat take the third-highest percentage of shots coming from the short mid-range in the league. Last night, they converted on half of their shots from there, which ranks in the 68th percentile.

Additionally, although they don't typically take many shots from the long mid-range, they made 66.7 percent of them last night. These shots bailed them out for the second game in a row while threes weren't falling (27.8 percent) and while the volume of shots at the rim was down.

Also, the Heat getting six more free throw attempts than the Bucks and hitting 90 percent of them was a useful boon to their offense.

Tyler Herro, (29 points, 60 percent shooting, seven assists), was easily the Heat's best offensive player in this one. His combination of floaters, threes and eight free throws were huge for the Heat. When he was on the floor, the Heat posted a 113 offensive rating as opposed to 97 when he was off.

With the team finally healthy, they're naturally going to have to make some adjustments to get enough of their main guys going. Norman Powell cooled down in this one, scoring just 11 points, missing all five of his threes.

He deserves grace considering the heater he'd been on the first month of the season, but the Heat will have to make sure to get him going off curls and off-ball screens the way they were before.

The Band-Aid: As has historically been the case, the Heat relied on their defense to help propel them to another win. There were a handful of rough patches with their switching, which led in part to Myles Turner scoring 24 points on twos and free throws. However, the Heat have been switching at a high level this season, often fronting and then swarming when there's a mismatch with a big in the paint.

Ryan Rollins added to his Most Improved Player resume with a gaudy stat-line, (26 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal). When you look under the surface, however, he finished with a subpar true shooting percentage and a 1.25 assis-to-turnover ratio.

All in all, the Heat mostly kept the Bucks out of the paint and the Bucks had a tough time creating open looks from three without their north star, despite the high volume of attempts. The Bucks finished with a 14th percentile overall offensive rating in this one, 39th percentile in the halfcourt.

Tough choices: It'll be interesting to see what changes are made from here, rotation, lineup and scheme-wise. In this one, Andrew Wiggins got the starting nod over Kel'el Ware. Jaime Jaquez Jr. played just 17 minutes despite a pretty efficient showing in that time and his early Sixth Man candidacy.

Additionally, Simone Fontecchio played just under seven minutes, with no playing time in the second half and Nikola Jovic was ultimately the odd man out of the rotation.

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket