Ex-Miami Heat Player Believes Pat Riley's "Not Done" In Free Agency
After having acquired an All-Star caliber player in Norman Powell, Pat Riley and the Miami Heat aren't done making moves. According to former Heat player Mike Miller, there is more to come this summer.
“We don't hear enough about Norman Powell. Norman Powell has never been a sexy name, he's an awesome basketball player. I still don't believe even with that move and Miami Heat can hate me. I still don't believe it moves the needle for a championship," Miller said. "But you know what I do know? Coach Riley’s not done.”
Powell, 32, averaged 21.8 points, garnering signifcant All-Star momentum in the West last season for the 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers.
At this point, the Heat have an open roster spot after the Powell trade. They are now over the luxury tax threshold but still below the first apron. Additionally, they have multiple trade exceptions as well as the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception of just over $14 million.
Now that Norman Powell is a part of the Miami Heat, the franchise's greatest player is showing love.
"He's a great piece. Y'all know how good Norman is, he was an All-Star this year in the West," Heat legend Dwyane Wade said on his podcast. "For the Heat to get a player like that, with Bam [Adebayo], with Tyler [Herro] as the 1, 2 options, it's like 'All right, all right. Let’s go!”
Powell, 32, had a career season, averaging 21.8 points for the 50-win Los Angeles Clippers.
"At this point in his career this is the perfect place for him to get to that level that he was just on the cusp of, that All-Star level, being one of the best players," Wade said. "Once PG left it opened up the opportunities more for him and he shined."
Powell averaged 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists before the All-Star break. Wade said he saw Powell in France recently and elaborated on their dynamic.
“I got a text and it's just like 'Hey big bro, I’m on my way. I’m going down to Miami dawg. I can’t wait to put a jersey on," Wade said. "I know how much inspiration he took from the player that I was, being a guy that's in that 6'3"-6'4", compact, quick, explosive."