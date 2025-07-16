Miami Heat Reportedly Pursued Bradley Beal Before Los Angeles Clippers Move
With news of Bradley Beal's being bought out of his contract with the Phoenix Suns to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, it seems the Miami Heat were also interested.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania: “Personnel across several other teams — including the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers, sources said -- pursued Bradley Beal and had extensive conversations with him and Bartelstein in recent weeks."
Beal signed for 2 years, $11 million with the Clippers after giving up $13.9 million of his $110.8 million contract in the buyout. The 32 year-old averaged 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 53 games for the 36-46 Suns last season, who missed the Play-In Tournament altogether after being swept out of the first round in 2024.
The Heat, now with an open roster spot after the Norman Powell trade, had multiple ways to sign Beal if they wished to do so. Most notably, they had the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($14.1 million). However, after going over the luxury tax threshold with the Powell trade, signing Beal to the amount he received from the Clippers or more would have put the Heat above the first apron threshold.
There was mutual interest between the two parties in 2023 before Beal was eventually traded to the Suns for the No. 7 pick in the draft, three first round pick swaps, six second round picks, Chris Paul and Landry Shamet.