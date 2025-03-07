Media Personality Claims Miami Heat Are “Relieved” Jimmy Butler Is Gone
How impactful and successful Jimmy Butler’s time with the Miami Heat cannot be understated.
However, the Heat knew despite the success, Butler was challenging and unpredictable to deal with daily. His high maintenance seemed to be a price they were willing to pay until it was clear they wouldn’t win a championship with him.
The Heat traded Butler to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 6 for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round draft pick.
Media personality Dan Le Batard on his show shared some insight on how the Heat have felt during and after his time in Miami ended.
“The relief in that building that Jimmy Butler is gone, not just because of what’s happened over the last couple months, but because of how things were bent to him,” Le Batard explained. “If you talk to enough Heat people, you will know they felt like they were dealing with something. And they were not saying this publicly in any way, an unstable ingredient that they used as a furnace and fuel to get a championship. Then when it became about money problems, nobody wanted to be at work.”
The Warriors have thrived since the trade, as Stephen Curry seemingly got the help he needed. They’re 10-2 with Butler on their team. The Heat have trended in the opposite direction, as their roster is shaping up for the future, and they’ve been 4-8 since the trade.
HEAT VS. CAVALIERS TAKEAWAYS: SHORTHANDED MIAMI HEAT DROP CLOSE GAME IN CLEVELAND
The Miami Heat (29-32) came up short in a close game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-10) 112-107.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Bam Adebayo had his best game of the season.
The Heat were missing three other starters, including leading scorer, Tyler Herro, so Adebayo had to step up for the Heat to have a chance. He finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists on 61.1 percent shooting and 60 percent from three-point range. Late in the game, during the fourth quarter, Adebayo could match the Cavaliers' high-powered offense by himself with his best perimeter shooting game of the season.
2. Terry Rozier had an awful second half.
With the Heat missing six rotational players, Rozier’s role as an offensive spark in heavy minutes could not have been clearer. Unfortunately, he still struggled as he finished with 12 points, one rebound, and two assists on 21.4 percent shooting and 12.5 percent from three-point range. He went 0-8 from the field in the second half alone and had three turnovers.
3. Duncan Robinson has found his rhythm off the bench.
Robinson finished with 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 50 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. His four triples led the way for the Heat as they struggled outside Adebayo’s career night from the perimeter. They looked to close the game with him without Herro, and he nearly hit an extremely clutch three but waived it off because he stepped on the line. They had no more timeouts left to challenge the ruling, and the game ended afterward.
4. Haywood Highsmith continues to provide valuable minutes.
Highsmith finished with 13 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 55.6 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. He was key in stopping the Cavalier’s offense for several possessions in the fourth. He also displayed great chemistry with Kyle Anderson on multiple plays cutting to the basket. With the Heat’s injuries to their other forwards, Highsmith will continue to see plenty of playing time.
MIAMI HEAT’S BAM ADEBAYO GOES FROM “DEVELOPMENTAL” PLAYER TO RECORD BOOKS
Rony Seikaly, the Miami Heat’s first-ever draft pick, has held one of the franchise's longest-standing records for 30 years.
This was until Bam Adebayo broke it in a dominant victory against the Washington Wizards.
Adebayo finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists on 43.8 percent shooting and missed both three-point attempts.
Without Kel’el Ware and four other key rotational players, Adebayo could collect all the rebounds for himself and pass Seikaly with 222 total double-doubles. Seikaly still holds a few records for the Heat, such as his Mar. 3 34-rebound performance, which is the most in franchise history.
After the game, Adebayo reflected on his remarkable accomplishment on a record-breaking night.
“Like I said, I always wanted to be first on something in this organization,” Adebayo said. “I’m not done yet. It’s great that Rony Seikaly was here to see me pass his record. I have been trying to break that record for three games at this point. It just had to happen when Rony Seikaly was on air. That ain’t nothing but God and the universe lining up for me.”
Seikaly also shared his thoughts on Adebayo’s accomplishments and the great start to his career after the game.
“I just think he’s your prototypical player that every team needs that’s kinda the glue that does all the work,” Seikaly said. “He works hard, doesn’t require a lot of maintenance, and doesn’t really need the ball to be successful in a team game. Those guys are a lot harder to find than guys who require the ball or attention.”
