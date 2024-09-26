Media Outlet Chooses Kel'el Ware As "Darkhorse" In Preseason Predictions
Many feel the Miami Heat have another steal in center Kel'el Ware.
One publication has gone on record saying Ware could be a "dark horse" candidate to win Rookie of the Year this season.
Bleacher Report' wrote an article on dark horse candidates for various awards. He is basing his opinion on Ware primarily due to his domination of the NBA Summer League.
"Draft observers and patrons of Summer League won't be surprised if Ware explodes in his first season with the Heat," the report read. "The 7-footer averaged 17.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in Vegas, using his length to alter shot around the rim and a surprisingly patient back-to-the-basket game to carve out space and short shoot hooks over undersized opponents."
This is all dependent on if Ware sees enough court time.
“In a draft class most viewed as being short on superstars," the report read. "Ware could stand out at an award-worthy level if he seizes a big enough role.”
If the Heat were to move Bam Adebayo from center to power forward, this could possibly give Ware more minutes. While nothing has been decided, the Heat are going to have to figure out how to get Ware on the floor.
Ware said this on several occasions summer he looks forward to being on the floor with Adebayo. If Adebayo stays at center, Ware just has to be worked into the rotation.
"Don't expect Miami's offense to feature many dump-ins to a posted-up Ware, but do count on the rookie center racking up dunks on cuts and rolls to the rim," the report read. "If any of his 42.5 percent shooting from three-point range last season at Indiana is real, Ware could add valuable spacing to the energy and athleticism he'll provide."
