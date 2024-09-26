Yahoo Sports ranks Bam Adebayo as the fourth best No.2 option in the entire NBA:



1. Anthony Davis (Lakers)

2. Devin Booker (Suns)

3. Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

4. Bam Adebayo (Heat) 🔥

5. Jamal Murray (Nuggets)

6. Domantas Sabonis (Kings)

7. Kyrie Irving (Mavericks)

8. Karl-Anthony… pic.twitter.com/loYOxQpzkM