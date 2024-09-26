Media Outlet Ranks Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Among The Best "Robins" In NBA
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has earned the respect of Yahoo! Sports.
The company ranks Adebayo as the fourth-best No.2 option in the NBA.
Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, and Jaylen Brown are ahead of him. Davis winning a title playing alongside LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers makes him a respectable No. 1 on this list.
Booker mastered being the No. 2 option when he played alongside Chris Paul and now with Kevin Durant.
Brown has always been close with his teammate Jayson Tatum. He just won a championship with the Boston Celtics and earned finals MVP.
Adebayo has been a great No. 2 option for a few years. Some would think he is ranked too high on this list.
It is surprising to see him placed higher than Jamal Murray, who has excelled as Nicola Jokic’s go-to guy and helped the Denver Nuggets win a championship. However, aside from winning a title, Adebayo has accomplished more than Murray and has been more durable.
Some might also complain that Tyrese Maxey should be ranked higher than Adebayo. Maxey is very talented and had the best season of his career so far, but he still has more to prove he can be a reliable No. 2 guy for years to come.
Yahoo Sports' ranking of Adebayo this high should tell us how valuable he is to the Heat. Being No. 4 on the list is high praise.
He has the qualities and potential to be the team's future No. 1 player, but it depends on him whether he wants to take the baton.
In the meantime, we expect him to take his game to another level for the new season. We might see the best version of Adebayo real soon.
