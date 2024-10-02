Media Personality Playfully Trolls Bam Adebayo Over A'ja Wilson Rumors
It was the summer of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.
There were more social media posts about their rumored dating than basketball.
Bam and A'ja.
A'ja and Bam.
It was the hot story of the summer for both. Neither have addressed the speculation. For all we know, they are just friends.
NBA media personality Taylor Rooks was the latest to fan the flames. She caught up with Adebayo last week to discuss the season. At the end of the interview, Rooks said she thinks Adebayo will have an amazing season.
No harm, right?
Well, Rooks used a piece of paper to say "A'mazing. It caused Adebayo to smile as he left the interview.
The reference was a play on the apostrophe in Wilson's first name. Rooks joined others in trolling Adebayo, including the Heat's social media account.
With training camp open, the hope is Adebayo can put the rumors in the rearview. He is an expected key cog for helping the Heat return to dominance in the Eastern Conference. After making the NBA Finals in 2023 as the No. 8 seed, they were eliminated by the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the first round.
They were without injured starters Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier but both are once again healthy. They team with Adebayo and Tyler Herro with hopes of another deep postseason run.
