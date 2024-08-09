Media Personality Speculates Anthony Edwards Gets Traded To the Miami Heat
There is plenty of speculation Anthony Edwards is going to get traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Miami Heat.
It was initially based on the friendship Edwards has forged with Heat center Bam Adebayo in Paris. It also does not hurt Erik Spoelstra is one of the assistant coaches on Team USA,
Last week podcaster, Bill Simmons speculated about this topic on his show, On Thursday, Miami-based talk-show host Dan Le Batard announced his speculation on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.
Le Batard offers solid reasoning why the deal could come happen. However, he did preface his remarks by calling it speculation.
Apparently, there is an ownership dispute in Minnesota between Glen Taylor and former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez. They are in litigation over Rodriguez's group's attempt to buy majority control from Taylor,
The case is supposed to go to arbitration in February, If Taylor wins the case, Le Batard said team president Tim Connelly, and Edwards are both going to want out of Minnesota,
"It is not fully baked," Le Batard said. "I have partial information on something that will be explosive if it happens. It is speculative right now, but it is something to keep an eye on,"
"Le Batard said he has "received a couple of texts about it and it is worth watching,"
Le Batard also said with Pat Riley advancing in age, the time to pull the trigger on a deal like this is now. He said Riley will not sit by and watch the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks just run away with the Eastern Conference.
"The Miami Heat have been left behind here by transactions and I do not think that Pat Riley is going to sit out and watch," Le Batard said. "I just don't believe they are going sit out and watch. Its not coming from the Miami Heat. I have not had a chance to report it."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached as sas@southfloridamediagroup,com.
