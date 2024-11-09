Meta Quest Bringing Miami Heat Viewing Experience To New Heights
The Miami Heat fall into the category of the NBA's most popular teams, meaning their fanbase stretches far outside the local crowd.
Those unable to watch Heat games in person this season are left with a few options, including watching on their television or the Meta Quest. The latter option allows fans to experience the Heat and their other favorite teams in virtual reality through the Xtadium app.
Users can access immersive highlights 24 hours after each game, play mini-games, and hang out with friends on the app. With Xtadium, NBA League Pass subscribers can also watch every live 2D game nightly in mixed reality, complete with real-time stats.
All of the above features are in action for the 2024-25 season. For Heat fans, there are five games that are immersive: Nov. 15 against Indiana Pacers, Dec. 20 against Oklahoma City Thunder, Dec. 26 against Orlando Magic, Jan. 27 against Magic, and March 29 against Philadelphia 76ers.
The Heat are running it back with a similar lineup to last season, meaning there's little room for error from Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. Butler and Adebayo are off to shaky starts while Herro is playing at the highest level of his career.
Basketball fans should also keep an eye out for more details about the WNBA ahead of the 2025 season.
