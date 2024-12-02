Miami Heat Acquire $197 Million Pelicans Star In Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans are two teams with rather uncertain futures, making them potentially perfect trade partners.
With the Pelicans bottom-feeding in the loaded Western Conference, it's more likely they choose the route of a rebuild. If this is the case, forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson would head to the trade block, as New Orleans' front office looks for as much draft capital as possible.
Unlike the Pelicans, the Heat are battling it out in the middle of the Eastern Conference. This means there is still reason for team president Pat Riley and company to make a win-now move at the trade deadline.
The following three-team blockbuster deal between the Heat, Pelicans, and Los Angeles Lakers was proposed by Fadeaway World:
Heat receive: Williamson, D’Angelo Russell
Pelicans receive: Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson, 2029 First-Round Pick (MIA), 2031 First-Round Pick (MIA)
Lakers receive: Terry Rozier, Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love
This trade is bizarre for the Heat, considering they are cutting ties with six players and landing two in return. This potential trade is more of an absurd framework than a realistic blockbuster.
How would the Heat fare with the additions of Williamson and Russell? Better than they currently do.
A healthy frontcourt of Williamson and Bam Adebayo would cause nightmares for opponents while Russell could flourish from a fresh start and the Heat's system. The acquisitions do, however, come with severe risks.
The Pelicans forward is often unable to stay on the floor, appearing in more than 60 games twice in his career. Meanwhile, Russell is widely regarded as one of the league's most inconsistent guards.
