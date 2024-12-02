NBA Insider Reveals Heat's Most Likely Trade Candidate Outside Of Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat have a 9-9 record, sitting in the mediocre tier of the Eastern Conference.
It's time for the Heat to pick a direction for their future. Either continue competing for a championship with veteran star Jimmy Butler at the helm or deal him at February's trade deadline for future assets. One player who could give the Heat some flexibility in both directions is guard Terry Rozier.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported Rozier is the most likely Heat player outside of Butler to see a change of scenery.
"Aside from Butler, the top Heat trade candidates are Miami’s future first-round draft picks and Terry Rozier, according to NBA executives who’ve spoken with HoopsHype.," Scotto wrote. "The 30-year-old guard was recently moved to the bench as his scoring production is the lowest in eight years. "
Rozier's start to the season is underwhelming at best. Most were anticipating a leap in his first full season with the Heat, but instead, his efficiency and other numbers dropped significantly. He recorded 16.4 points on 42.3 percent shooting in his limited games last year with Miami to 13 points on 40.4 percent shooting this season.
"Rozier is owed $24.92 million this season and is guaranteed $24.92 million next season, with another $1.72 million non-guaranteed. Rozier’s remaining salary becomes fully guaranteed if his team participates in the conference semifinals and he plays in at least 70 regular season games," Scotto concluded.
A Rozier trade could either land the Heat's front office with future draft capital or a different face to pair with Tyler Herro in the backcourt.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.