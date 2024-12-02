Knicks Held Surprising Trade Preference For Heat Star Over Mikal Bridges
The New York Knicks parted ways with much of their future to acquire forward Mikal Bridges this offseason from the Brooklyn Nets.
Through 20 games of the regular season, the deal seems like a huge loss for the Knicks. Bridges is averaging 16.3 points and 3.8 rebounds on 46.6 percent shooting and 33.1 percent from three-point range. The best way to describe his start to the season is inconsistent.
New York's front office was reportedly hoping to use the abundance of draft capital elsewhere. On Miami Heat veteran star Jimmy Butler.
"Across town, the New York Knicks expressed interest in Butler this past summer, sources said," HoopsHype's Michael Scotto wrote. "However, talks didn’t go far beyond exploratory interest before the Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Nets, who were much more willing to make a trade than the Heat at the time."
With Bridges' college ties to many members of the Knicks' roster, it comes as quite the surprise of their preference for Butler. Logically, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart (his Villanova teammates) would have pushed for their former teammate.
It's also a bit stunning the Heat were rather unwilling to make a deal, considering the Knicks dealt four unprotected first-round picks to the Nets for Bridges. It's hard to imagine Miami's front office finds a package this strong if they move Butler at February's trade deadline.
This could be a sign that the Heat's blueprint prior to the start of the season was to make additional win-now moves at the deadline.
